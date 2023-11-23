Two coaching groups merge

The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence announced a merger Herzberg Smith & Co.

Michael Herzburg Smith will join, Jimmy Lea as part of the institute leadership’s team as the chief strategy officer. He will spearhead the company’s expansion programs, fostering client high performance, facilitating strategic growth and orchestrating succession plans.

Herzburg Smith has built numerous businesses and supported clients for 42 years across more than 40 different industry verticals. The announcement explained that he “was asked to bring his extensive knowledge base first to advise a leading automotive service company seven years ago, and his team has since focused exclusively on accelerating top independent auto service companies.”

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our team and believe his expertise will be instrumental in our mission to elevate the automotive industry,” said Cecil Bullard, president and CEO of the institute. “His appointment underscores our commitment to providing our members with the highest level of support and strategic guidance as they strive for excellence in this rapidly evolving world of ours.”