Try these conversation starters with customers

There’s the old adage that you never want to bring up politics or religion with customers. That extends to service advisors when trying to build relationships with clients. So what should you talk about? Coaches advised to look for any clues to get the conversation going and moving.

First, you want to know their name. Ask them. Then repeat their name. It shows you listened and that you care about them.

“Use the name that customer provides you and use it often. The sweetest word in the English language is your own name,” recommended Tom Amero, a certified elite trainer at Elite, a training company. “It feels good to hear your name. But it says that you care, it says that you slowed down and you took the time to process what they’re saying.”

Ask them how their day is. Listen to how they respond. Most people will say it’s fine or great. Ask them what they got up to.

“It’s real basic stuff,” Amero admitted. “But it can’t be forced. You’ve got to approach it really confidently.”

You want to avoid dead air. Have questions lined up. Amero loves Mondays, Fridays and holidays. It’s easy to get the conversation started based on what someone did over the weekend, what they’re going to do and what their holiday plans are.

“Be aware of some easy, quick ones that you can break things down to start with,” he said during the session High Impact Service Advisor Sales Course. “Then when they start sharing and answer those questions with some personal stuff, you capitalize on it.”

You’re almost a detective. You want to be on the lookout for things to talk about.

“And that’s what you guys have to do. You have to look for the signs of life and look for those conversation pieces,” Amero said.

Do they have bumper stickers? Any decals on the car, like those stick figure families? Do they have car seats?

“Look at the clothes they’re wearing, a hat — identify certain conversation pieces of who they genuinely are that you can capitalize on,” Amero said during the Midwest Auto Care Alliance’s Vision and Hi-Tech Training Expo in Kansas City.

Always remember not to talk about yourself, he stressed. You ask questions to get the customer to open up to you.