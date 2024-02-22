Toronto auto show puts EVs front and centre

It was all about electric vehicles at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto this year.

While past shows have had dedicated areas for EVs and automakers have displayed models with the technology, they were now front and centre throughout the show.

During media day on February 15, one day ahead of the official opening of the show, automaker unveilings were focused on the latest EV offerings, such as the Volvo EX90, Fiat 500e, Genesis G80 and GV70 — both of which won awards in the electrification category — Kia EV9 and more. Even Vinfast, an EV brand, debuted two new vehicles to expand product offerings.

Other than electrified vehicles, highlights included the fact that there were 42 brands on display at the show, up from 24 the year before. The Auto Exotica Luxury Boutique returned to show off luxury and exotic brands. Cam Jeep was also back for another year to showcase Jeep’s lineup in off-road simulations. The Electric City area was available to help[ provide info about EVs. It included Project Arrow, the Canadian-made concept EV. An indoor EV test track was also available to attendees.

Media day also featured a discussion between Croatian automaker Rimac Automobili founder Mate Rimac and Top Gear host Richard Hammond, which included showing off the Rimac Nevera, billed as the quickest car in the world at 1,900 horsepower.

The LEGO Group had a series of family-centric activities while a life-sized version of the pink 1957 Chevy Corvette styled for Barbie was also featured.

Awards were handed out and it was good news for Toyota and Genesis.

The Toyota Prius was named 2024 Canadian Car of the Year (Acura Integra Type S and Honda Accord were the other finalists). The Toyota Grand Highlander won 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year (Genesis GV70 and Mazda CX-90 were finalists).

Genesis took both the 2024 Canadian Electric Car of the Year and 2024 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year with the Electrified G80 and Electrified GV70, respectively. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Toyota Prius Prime were finalists in the former and Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV9 were finalists in the latter categories.

That night, Wakefield hosted a reception before VIP Night to unveil the new logo for Castrol. The Barenaked Ladies were the featured performers during VIP Night.

Check out the photo gallery below for more highlights.

2024 Canadian International AutoShow