Top transmission specialist show to join with AAPEX

The largest gathering of transmission repair specialists will now take place during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week in Las Vegas.

The Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA) is moving its Powertrain Expo under the roof of AAPEX in Las Vegas. This year’s even runs from Nov. 5-7 at the Venetian Expo. SEMA will run concurrently and for an extra day at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Powertrain Expo is an international show with about 100 exhibitors and hundreds of transmission professionals who meet annually to compare products and services and learn the newest technology affecting the transmission industry. It also includes training from ATRA for attendees.

“The Powertrain Expo at AAPEX is set to be an unparalleled showcase of innovation, expertise and cutting-edge technology in the powertrain and automotive sector,” said Lance Wiggins, ATRA executive director. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming enthusiasm, interest and engagement we’ve seen so far for what’s shaping up to be a must-attend event with incredible networking and business opportunities.”

Bill Hanvey, president of Auto Care Association, which co-owns AAPEX along with MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, welcomed the addition, calling it another step in creating a more integrated and collaborative industry.

“By bringing all segments of the supply chain under one roof, we are not just creating an event; we are building an ecosystem that encourages innovation, enhances efficiency and fosters unparalleled networking opportunities,” he said. “This holistic approach benefits every participant, from manufacturers to distributors, and repair professionals, by providing a comprehensive view of the latest trends, technologies and best practices.”

The Powertrain Expo will be located in Joe’s Garage on Level 1.

“The addition of the Expo underlines AAPEX’s role as the pivotal gathering spot for our industry, offering a unique opportunity for professionals to unite, share insights, and collaboratively tackle the challenges and opportunities we all face,” said Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “It’s more than just a trade show; it’s where the future of automotive service and repair begins to take shape. Together, we’re driving innovation, solving problems and setting new standards for excellence.”