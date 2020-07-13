Taking charge of Battery Sales

Modern car batteries have an increasingly complex job description.

Once needed simply to provide power to crank the engine, they now need to provide power continuously to dozens if not hundreds of sources.

From navigation and entertainment devices to heaters, blowers, motors, lights and safety system. Put them all on at once and you’d exceed 400 amps.

That’s not to mention the explosion of electronic control units, all of which draw power. We’re on our way to a count of 200-plus ECUs – up from one in 1995.

All that power is constantly coursing through the vehicle, and even a momentary disruption can cause the whole system to grind to a halt. No wonder a battery’s state-of-charge is so crucial!

Modern testing equipment offers the ability to quickly and easily assess every battery that comes into a repair facility. It’s something your client shops should consider doing, not only to head-off electrical issues, but to assure vehicle reliability and build consumer loyalty.

A study by Swedish battery equipment manufacturer CTEK revealed that in 2013 about 25% of vehicles on the road were in need of a new battery. By 2018, with the increase in power demands in modern vehicles, that number was up to 51%.

People don’t know they have poor batteries until they have an issue, and a lot of shops don’t test until they’re asked.

It would be worth your while to encourage them to take a proactive stance on battery testing. A modern tester that can provide printed reports for consumer review will pay for itself in a matter of weeks if it is used regularly to identify failing batteries.

It is a small investment for lucrative returns – both in sales and customer satisfaction.

A lot of shops have turned to conductance testers which offer instantaneous results. Conductance describes the ability of a battery to conduct current. Making direct contact with the lead post is ideal for an accurate test result. In order to facilitate best contact, interfaces, clamps, contact probes, and adaptors are available.

Conductance has been found to correlate directly with battery capacity, as measured in a timed discharge test. That means shops can predict timed-discharge capacity with a test that is minimally invasive, extremely effective, and economical.

Best of all, conductance testers need not apply a large current to the battery under test, which is important for protecting sensitive electronic equipment

Within seconds, the tech will be able to report to the customer whether the battery is reliable or starting to become less efficient. A battery service can be offered to recondition an aging battery. If replacement rates of anywhere from 25% to 50% stand, a significant number of new batteries will be sold.

If you want to boost battery sales, encourage your client shops to get into the habit of testing every battery that comes into the bay. Given the outsized reliance on power that modern vehicles demand, it’s a service that everyone will benefit from.