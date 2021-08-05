Here’s where 850 new EV charging stations are going

A slew of electric vehicle charging stations were announced during the last week or so of July.

In all, 853 of these charging stations will be installed across the country.

It started July 22 when Natural Resources Canada announced 40 new chargers in various locations through Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

This investment included $245,000 to Roulez Électrique to install 20 EV chargers for employees and light-duty vehicle users at various businesses in the city.

The last 20 will be installed at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) campus, thanks to a $190,000 investment. This will serve employees, students and visitors with more options to charge and drive their vehicles.

Both projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. All EV chargers will be available for public use by winter 2022.

Then, on July 26 during “EV Week in Canada,” the government announced a $100,000 investment to Upper Sherman Mobil to install two EV fast chargers at its gas stations in Hamilton. These chargers will be ready to use later this summer.

This was followed by more announcements the next day by the government. A $2.3-million investment to Anvil Crawler Development Corporation to install 36 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Ontario was announced. Those chargers will be ready for public use by the end of September 2022.

On July 28, the government announced a $9.49 billion investment to Hydro-Québec to install 215 fast chargers across Quebec. These will be available by the end of 2022.

Another $1.2 million was put aside for Hydro-Québec to address barriers to EV adoption. Using test benches, the public utility will test ultra-fast new generation EV charging stations to assess different manufacturers’ charging technologies in real-world conditions and collect vital information about grid infrastructure.

Another 98 chargers were announced for British Columbia on July 28 as well. The City of Vancouver will install 91 of them; 7-Eleven will install six of them in Vancouver, Langley, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Kamloops and Victoria; and Petro-Canada will install one in Vancouver.

Other announcements above and beyond the above included:

40 chargers for the City of Hamilton

170 chargers for B.C.

166 more chargers for B.C., Ontario and Alberta

Seneca College and to Petro-Canada to install seven EV fast chargers across Ontario

44 chargers in Calgary and Edmonton

Meanwhile, as these announcements took place, Mercedes-Benz Canada announced that it was moving to its next phase of its charging strategy. The automaker said Mercedes-EQ drivers will have access to more than 4,900 public charging ports across Canada — making up more than half of the country’s networked public charging ports at launch.

“Through a strategic partnership with ChargePoint, drivers will have access to places to charge with ChargePoint, FLO and other charging providers in Canada,” the company said in an announcement.

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz noted that it has partnered with FLO and Qmerit to provide a premium home charging experience. FLO designs and manufactures EV charging solutions, such as the FLO Home X5, which includes smart charging features and is certified to sustain temperatures down to -40°C. Qmerit will provide home charging installation services.