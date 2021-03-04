ASW Conversations: Solera exec pinpoints the AI-based repair & claims processing revolution

The automotive aftermarket continues to see a steady shift towards a digital revolution, as far as the repairs side goes.

A few weeks ago, Solera Holdings, Inc. launched Guided Image Capture (GIC), a customizable Qapter module part of Solera’s end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) powered claims platform. Using a simple web-based app, automotive insurance policy holders can now confidently capture images of a damaged vehicle.

From start to finish, the entire process takes only a couple of seconds.

In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host, Peter Bulmer, sat down with Atul Vohra, regional managing director, Canada, Australia and India, Solera, to find out exactly how Guided Image Capture works, and how today’s aftermarket professionals can take advantage of the new technology.

