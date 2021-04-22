ASW Conversations: See how this female tech is promoting a more inclusive aftermarket

In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher of CARS magazine, Peter Bulmer, catches up with Emily Pyke, an automotive service technician at Heffner Lexus in Kitchener, Ont.

With a commitment to engage more women in the automotive aftermarket, Pyke started an Instagram account called Featuring Inspiring Women, which spotlights women all around the world who are actively involved in the trades. “I share their stories and experiences to not only bring more awareness to women in the trades, but the trades in general, and I try to get young people encouraged to check it [a career in the trades] out,” Pyke said.

According to the 2020 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Automotive Study by Deloitte, women make up about half of the labor force, but only a quarter of the automotive manufacturing workforce. In fact, additional findings from the study show that nearly half of women surveyed said they would move to a

different industry if they were to start their career today, with a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion among the top three reasons to leave.

Pyke is also a mentor with Skills Ontario, an endeavor she began at the end of last year.

“I’m loving it so far,” Pyke shared. “I just love what I do, and I wish more people would find their passions,” Pyke added.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Pyke finished her apprenticeship last year amidst COVID-19, which was a challenge in and of itself, Pyke says.

To learn more about Featuring Inspiring Women, click here.

