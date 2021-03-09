Shop of the Week: Frank Motors Inc.

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Name: Milan Paskas

Shop name: Frank Motors Inc.

Location: Winnipeg, MB

Number of employees: 9

When did you open your shop?

The original owner opened Frank Motors in 1960. In 1980 his son took over and in 2018 Frank Motors was sold to the current owner (Milan Paskas).

Do you specialize in anything? European vehicles.

Main parts supplier: World Pac and Altrom.

What has been your biggest challenges as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

MP: For our staff, it’s been making sure that their work environment is safe, and their jobs are secured. For our customers, it’s about letting them know we do everything we can to have a safe and comfortable experience for them once they bring their vehicles to us. Alternatively, they can choose the pickup and drop-off option.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

MP: It wasn’t one it was several. I’m very thankful to see all the support we received from our staff and customers. Our staff stepped up and made sure the shop and service area is safe. They came up with suggestions and ideas on how to implement a safe environment. We received emails from customers asking how we are doing and wanting to make sure we that we’re able to keep all of our staff.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

MP: It was the uncertainty that was the most stressful for us. Not knowing what will happen next, how will the next month look like, and so on. At the same time, it showed us that if you have a great support team you can get through rough times.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

MP: Receiving more information on vehicle diagnostics; especially on Mercedes-Benz.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop:

MP: Dave, our client care specialist, has been with Frank Motors since 1987 and knows most of our long-term customers. He is an essential part of the team.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why?

MP: We perform Walnut Intake Valve Cleaning and bought it from ECT tuning and it’s working great. The customers enjoy the before and after picture.