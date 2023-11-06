SKF releases new timing chain kits

SKF has added a new lineup of timing chain kits. They come packaged with all components needed for a complete engine timing chain replacement and feature an anti-friction chain for maximum strength and durability.

The kit’s components include sliding guides, chain tensioners and sprockets. It’s designed with high-strength, heat-treated steel for optimal performance and the latest wear-resistant technology to increase longevity. Engineered for optimal stretch, the timing chain prevents unnecessary friction or slippage between the chain and sprocket teeth.

The kits are highly customized to perfectly match vehicle specifications and facilitate faster replacement.

“The SKF kits are engineered with components that meet OE specifications and mesh together perfectly, reducing risks associated with assembling components from different sources,” said Cengiz Shevket, president of vehicle aftermarket sales in North America at SKF.