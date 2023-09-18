SKF, Hazet, announce partnership

Two companies are teaming up to develop needs for automotive shops.

SKF and Hazet announced the technical partnership for the independent automotive aftermarket where they will co-develop solutions.

Hazet is a manufacturer of hand tools and workshop equipment. SKF offers customized bearings, seals, related products and services.

The agreement will see an exchange of technical expertise aimed at providing premium quality tools and solutions for the replacement of the full SKF aftermarket assortment. Both companies will also take part in a co-communication strategy to strengthen brand presence and industry recognition

“This partnership allows us to offer our customers real added value — premium spare parts always go hand in hand with premium tools,” said Philipp Herlein, head of global vehicle aftermarket at SKF, in a statement. “It is important for us to provide our customers with a full service around our products, which of course also includes the right tool solution. With Hazet, we have a partner in the field of tooling that meets our requirements in terms of quality and technical know-how.”

Hazet managing partner Matthias Hoffmann said he’s delighted to emphasize the importance of the new cooperation.

“We already have a strong market presence in the automotive hand tool and workshop equipment industry,” he said in the announcement. “The newly formed partnership with SKF offers us a valuable opportunity to consolidate and further expand our already strong market position.”

Both noted that their companies are well-recognized in the automotive aftermarket. This agreement, the announcement said, will bring together parts of their activities to a global scale, creating innovation and enhancing global reach.

“Growing the independent aftermarket is a core element of SKF’s automotive strategy and through the partnership with HAZET we set another prerequisite for successful execution of that direction,” said Kerstin Enochsson, president of automotive at SKF.