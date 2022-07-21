SEMA Show to shine spotlight on electrics

This fall’s SEMA Show is going to highlight the latest in electric vehicle technology. The show will feature an expanded SEMA Electrified section with growing specialty-equipment options in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

New products, the latest advancements and solutions for EV platforms and conversions will be showcased.

“The EV aftermarket is evolving quickly and continues to change; we’re curating a unique collection of the latest products related to electric vehicles and the aftermarket,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “SEMA Electrified will help businesses see the latest trends and understand how the EV market has evolved. Visitors will gain an understanding of the advancements and opportunities for the future.”

Noting that alternative powertrain options are growing in popularity and interest despite making up just 1 per cent of the car parc, SEMA noted several areas of growing opportunity. It highlighted the development of parts and products to aid in the conversion of older internal-combustion vehicles; building and modifying new project, racing, and purpose-built vehicles; and expertly accessorizing new OEM electric offerings.

“SEMA is dedicated to helping its member companies identify those opportunities and adapt to the growing segment of the industry,” the announcement said.

The 2022 SEMA Show takes place Nov. 1-4.