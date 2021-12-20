Rotomaster changes logo, packaging

Rotomaster has rebranded itself with a change to its packaging and with a new logo.

The Vancouver-based turbocharger manufacturing company is an ADP Distributors brand, a subsidiary of Cardone Industries.

“Since 1978, Rotomaster has lived and breathed turbochargers, celebrating much growth and success over the years,” said Garret Wiebe, general manager of Rotomaster. “After joining forces with Cardone Industries in 2017, we wanted to modernize the look and feel of our brand to reflect the same innovative drive that continues to inspire our organization.”

Rotomaster had long been a heavy-duty, marine and power sports markets Tier One and aftermarket supplier. Now, the company is also focused on the gas-powered, light-duty vehicle market. It’s one that is growing steadily, it said in an announcement, as new vehicles utilize turbo technology to provide more horsepower while reducing fuel consumption.

According to the announcement, the redesign of the logo represents synergy between the company’s history and the future. Rotomaster has also redesigned its website to offer a more user-friendly experience for its customers.

“Rotomaster is a market-leading brand that offers the widest breadth of coverage and top-quality products for turbocharged vehicles of all types. Now it has a revitalized logo and packaging that reflect that fact,” said Mike Carr, chief executive officer at Cardone.