Right to repair gets green light in Quebec

Consumers will Quebec will gain right to repair freedoms, following the adoption of a bill passed by the provincial government.

Bill 29 – An Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods was passed last week, banning the use of techniques that would make it more difficult for the customer to repair a product, such as their vehicle. It also banns planned obsolescence of a products, barring techniques aimed at cutting down a product’s normal operating life, and the sale of such goods.

The bill was first tabled earlier this summer.

Vehicle owners now have protections in being able to choose the vehicle repair facility of their choice. It forces manufacturers to repair certain goods at “a reasonable price” to avoid having the consumer discard them entirely.

Quebec is now the first Canadian province and one of few North American jurisdictions that have right to repair protections in place.

AIA Canada, the national body that represents the auto care sector in Canada, lauded the move, noting that an important precedent has been set in the country to follow suit and give customers the opportunity to choose their preferred automotive service provider by way of legislation.

The group noted that its membership has been pushing for such legislation across the country to level the playing field for the sector that is essential to Canadians.

“We are delighted to see this come to fruition today in Quebec, and remain committed to pushing for similar legislation at the federal level,” AIA Canada’s statement said.

AIA Canada president and CEO Jean-François Champagne welcomed the decision and praised the vision of Quebec to recognize the importance of the issue.

“The inclusion of automobiles in Bill 29 is a major step towards a fairer and more transparent marketplace for consumers and the aftermarket industry, also known as the auto care industry,” he said in a statement.

The work is not yet over. AIA Canada said it will work with the provincial government to develop the specific regulations under the legislation.

“We are committed to working constructively together and putting in place a regulatory framework that benefits Quebec consumers,” the group said.

It also thanked Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and all parliamentarians of the unanimous passing of the bill.

“This unanimity reflects the clear and strong consensus in favour of the right to repair in Quebec, and we are convinced that this legislation will benefit society as a whole by promoting greater sustainability and fairness for consumers,” AIA Canada’s statement said.