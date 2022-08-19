‘Ragin’ Cajun’ among AAPEX keynote speakers

Two political heavyweights will be front and centre at AAPEX this fall.

Top political consultant James Carville and political strategist Karl Rove will take the stage on Nov. 1 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas to kick off the week-long event.

The keynote discussion is titled Differing Opinions Discuss the 2022 Midterms and Beyond — and is timely as the United States heads into its midterm elections. The Democratic majority House will look to stay in power against the Republicans.

An announcement from AAPEX noted that the discussion will provide insights into what to expect going forward. Carville, who has earned the nickname “The Ragin’ Cajun,” and Rove will provide points and counterpoints in a moderated conversation about where to look for trends across the country and the impact of the elections on the U.S. and the world. Both will take questions from the audience.

The AAPEX Keynote Session is a ticketed event that includes breakfast. It will go from 6:30-8:45 a.m., in the Palazzo Ballroom, just ahead of AAPEX’s opening ceremonies.

Carville may be best known for helping Bill Clinton win office in 1992. He has been a television commentator for many years. Rove, meanwhile, was the architect of George W. Bush’s 2000 and 2004 White House victories. He also to the AAPEX stage in 2018 ahead of the last midterms.