Perfect Stop kicks off powersports sweepstakes

Perfect Stop has launched its yearly powersports vehicles giveaway, with prizes for 150 lucky winners from the U.S. and Canada. Six grand prize winners will take home a powersports vehicle of their choice worth up to $15,000.

Perfect Stop is a premium line offering brake pads, rotors, calipers, and cleaners. The brake line’s annual powersports sweepstakes draw upward of 150,000 entries as technicians contend for one of the powersports vehicles or cash prizes.

“The Perfect Stop line of braking products continues to evolve and expand,” said Mike Ritchie, Perfect Stop category manager. “Perfect Stop has professionals in mind with everything needed to perform the most complete and highest performing brake jobs. From our technologically advanced brake pads, high carbon rotors, and ABS/Wear Sensors to our rust-preventative calipers, brake cleaners, and brake fluid. This sweepstakes encourages our customers to combine more of these matched products to dramatically increase the end user’s overall satisfaction.”

From June 1 through July 31, technicians earn entries into the Perfect Stop summer sweepstakes with each purchase they make from the Perfect Stop family. Whether they buy Perfect Stop brakes, brake pads, rotors, calipers, fluids, or brake cleaner, they get one step closer to a free powersports vehicle.

Another 150 professional technicians will win $25,000 worth of Visa gift cards in $100, $250, and $500 increments.

This sweepstakes is exclusive to technicians who utilize the e-commerce parts ordering platform MyPlace4Parts. Technicians gain entries automatically with all qualifying orders on MyPlace.

The Perfect Stop brake program was developed over many years to exceed both the technicians’ and the end consumers’ expectations.

Visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com for official rules and details.