Ottawa tech wins Belron’s national glass competition

Ottawa glass technician Charles Morin has won the Best of Belron national competition in Montréal.

With the win, Morin qualifies for the Best of Belron 2020 international finals with 30 competitors from around the world, to be held June 3 and 4 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Canadian national competition, held earlier this month at the Montreal Science Centre, pitted six colleagues against each other, from the Maritimes, the Prairies, Quebec, and British Columbia. During the contest, Morin demonstrated his technical prowess in all three challenges: a windshield repair (80 steps); a windshield replacement (125 steps); and the ADAS forward-facing digital camera calibration.

Belron, which operates the Speedy Glass, Lebeau Vitres d’autos, DURO, Apple Auto Glass, and Broco Auto Glass banners in Canada, sees the competitions as a chance to demonstrate that it truly is at the forefront of the windshield repair and replacement industry, as well as ADAS calibration services.

“This competition was exceptional,” Morin said. “I’m very proud to be going on to represent Canada in Barcelona. It’s been a real pleasure to take part in this event and I’m hoping to share everything I’ve learned back at home. Hopefully, my performance in Barcelona will lead to a 2020 Best of Belron title.”

Morin has been working for Belron Canada for 15 years in Ottawa.

Second place went to Dave Chester of Alberta. Third went to Michael Hallworth, also of Alberta.

Speedy Glass operates a network of nearly 330 service centres, two distribution centres and 30 warehouses across Canada. It has more than 1,800 employees in 10 provinces, the company truly provides its customers with local service.

