Ontario aftermarket pros gather to learn about EVs

Demand for electrification, especially in fleets, is growing. So the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario gathered shop and other aftermarket leaders together to learn more about the area and how to support customers.

The day featured speakers from charging equipment manufacturers, OEMs, suppliers and energy companies.

With about 75 attendees at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel, the program focused on how the aftermarket can help their fleet customers invest in going electric. As one speaker pointed out, fleet doesn’t mean having a dozen vehicles — any vehicle that is being used a lot every day, such as a ridesharing vehicle, can be considered fleet because of the wear and tear it takes.

Attendees heard about strategies on how to support electrification efforts, how to get started, avoid mistakes, why electrification is enticing from a financial perspective and a look at how the aftermarket can help shops find repair solutions as more EVs appear on roads.

The event also featured a display of the Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric pick-up truck, and the electric Ford E-Transit van.

