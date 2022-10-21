New website helps crackdown on warranties fraud

The group representing aftermarket suppliers has announced the launch of a new website that will help professionals identify and reduce fraudulent warranty claims.

Working with key suppliers, the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) has made www.checkthepart.com available for parts pros to verify claims.

It’s estimated that fraudulent warranty returns cost auto parts stores over US$600 million annually. The items returned for credit include worn OE parts, bricks, and other items meant to simply fill the box, as well as parts that were damaged during installation.

The group noted that it will soon be of greater importance to reduce fraudulent claims as more high-tech sensors are sold and of auto parts costs continues to rise

“The website’s goal is to educate parts professionals on how to recognize and stop fraudulent returns, as well as provide a portal to report fraudulent returns,” AASA’s announcement said. “Parts professionals can also earn ‘Check the Part’-branded items for reporting examples of fraudulent claims through the submission portal.

The website promotes three simple steps to help reduce fraudulent claims:

Open the box and confirm the part is the same type of part that is described on the box and paperwork. Confirm the brand of the part matches the brand on the box. If the part is brand new and was never installed, it can be returned, but it should not be processed as a warranty.

The Check the Part Initiative was created by a group of manufacturers — Standard Motor Products, Dorman Products, KYB, MPA, Mevotech, MotoRad of America and FDP Brakes — aimed at helping the industry address this widespread problem. Apart from the AASA, the Auto Care Association has also backed the initiative.