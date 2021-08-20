Lordco backs charity car show again

Lordco Auto Parts is returning to support the 2021 Langley Good Times Cruise-In with a $15,000 cash sponsorship.

The event is Western Canada’s largest charity car show. It will be held in Langley, B.C. on Sept. 11. It’s something car enthusiasts of all ages can’t miss, said Sarah Durant, Lordco’s vice president of marketing, when announcing the sponsorship.

“Over 1,300 vehicles — from custom cars to motorcycles — were on display in 2019,” she said. “More importantly, though, the cruise-in is a charity car show, with net proceeds supporting local charities that rely on public donations to stay afloat.”

Proceeds from the show will go to Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association. The Langley Community Support Groups Society offers programs in the areas of family counselling, family services, settlement and integration and substance use services. Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association helps children and adults of varying abilities achieve independence through therapeutic horseback riding and hippotherapy treatments.

Lordco has been a supporter of the cruise-in and its charitable giving focus from the beginning. However, this year, Lordco will not able to do its usual Garage Giveaway. The current health situation and short timelines for the event mean that it will be held off until next year. A highlight of the event, the winner of the giveaway receives everything needed to set up a home shop.

“While we are disappointed, we are still doing everything we can to support the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and local charities,” Durant said. “We are excited to be a part of this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In and looking forward to bringing back an even bigger and better giveaway in 2022.”