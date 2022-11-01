LIVE: What’s happening at AAPEX & SEMA 2022

Check this page out for updates as they happen at the biggest automotive aftermarket event of the year.

After being cancelled last year, Canada Night is back on the calendar events, returning to its usual slot of Tuesday night. A full Canadian contingent is expected after most skipped out on the event last year due to travel and health restrictions.

AAPEX has 94 per cent of its pre-pandemic attendance back for 2022.

Vehicles in operation are increasing even as new sales dip. Why? Scrappage rates are at all time lows.

One in five parts go through and online channel — it will soon be one in four.

Aftermarket leaders continue to press right to repair as an important consumer issue

Business leaders play a key role in communicating right to repair concerns

