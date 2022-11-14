Litens acquires controlling interest in Spanish supplier

Toronto-based Litens Automotive Group announced it has acquired a controlling interest in Spain-based Industrias Dolz SA.

Litens is a global automotive supplier of powertrain system engineering and component supply. Dolz manufactures and distributes automotive water pumps and other powertrain products.

“The addition of the Dolz product line highly compliments our current product offerings allowing our combined companies to offer a wider range of products to each of our customers,” said Litens CEO Paul Robinson. “We are pleased to welcome [CEO] Jesus Dolz and the Dolz team and look forward to working together.”

Though now under the LItens umbrella, Dolz will operate as a separate business. CEO Dolz will continue to lead the company.

“Dolz and Litens both have a long history in the automotive industry,” Jesus Dolz said. “I am excited to continue to lead the Dolz business working with the Litens team to grow the business by providing our customers with the best products and services”.