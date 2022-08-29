John Bean redesigns software

A redesigned software interface for the John Bean B2000P Wheel Balancer provides users with enhanced performance and functionality.

Enhancements include an automatic data entry feature that automatically detects all wheel dimensions, resulting in an automatic selection of the balancing mode, weight type and positions. With no manual data entry necessary, this time-saving feature will speed up the balancing cycle time while minimizing operational errors.

It also features laser 3D surface mapping, which utilizes a high-resolution camera and laser-based technology to provide sidewall analysis, as well as depth, wear and tire surface abnormalities that are displayed in an easy-to-read format.

“The John Bean B2000P wheel balancer now has a software user interface that matches the look of John Bean wheel aligners, making the software on the BP2000P easier to use,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “The interface offers a set of features for the B2000P to ensure that our customers have the most intuitive and productive solutions available today.”