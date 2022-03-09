Jobber News Executive Outlook: Mark Krasicki

We reached out to a number of leaders and executives from the supply chain to jobber stores and asked them to highlight how business will change in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2022 issue.

Mark Krasicki, President, CEO | The Unified Parts Group — 2021 Jobber of The Year

After the last 20-plus months, our industry and many others have evolved and/or have experienced volatility and have been very unpredictable, at best.

I believe the aftermarket industry will continue to experience supply chain challenges, which will make relationships with leading supply companies that much more critical, doing business going forward. Technology will also be a more and more important part of doing business in the future.

With a huge reduction of new car sales, this will also boast well for the automotive aftermarket.

The automotive aftermarket will be rated and judged by their ability to deliver to their customer on demand. So, those who make investments in inventory, investments in technology and continued investments in relationships will determine the success of our aftermarket industry.

Our industry continues to deliver challenges, excitement and rewards to those who participate. And those who meet these challenges with strategic planning, investments and marketing, should see positive results in 2022.