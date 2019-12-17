Auto Service World
News   December 17, 2019   by Allan Janssen

Jetsons’ flying car tops list of most iconic cartoon vehicles

The Jetsons’ flying car is the most iconic cartoon vehicle for most American adults, a British polling company has determined.

Click4reg asked 2,424 American adults to identify cartoon cars that they’d describe as a “dream drive” and which, given the chance, they’d like to take for a spin in real life.

More than half of those surveyed (57%) chose the Jetsons’ Flying Car. Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine and The Mean Machine (the purple, rocket-powered car driven by the conniving Dick Dastardly in Wacky Races) got nods from 48% of those surveyed.

The Batmobile (43%), and Home Simpson’s “The Homer” concept car (39%) rounded out the top five.

Of less interest is Lightening McQueen (26%), star of 2006 animation Cars, The Flintmobile (26%), the main transportation of Fred Flintstone and family, and Bumblebee (26%) – a robot superhero at the forefront of the Transformers series.

Arguably, the least iconic car is Ecto-1 from The Real Ghostbusters. Just 13% of those surveyed would describe this car as a dream drive, which is disappointing for transport that is used to bust New York City ghosts and other entities.

