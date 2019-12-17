Jetsons’ flying car tops list of most iconic cartoon vehicles

The Jetsons’ flying car is the most iconic cartoon vehicle for most American adults, a British polling company has determined.

Click4reg asked 2,424 American adults to identify cartoon cars that they’d describe as a “dream drive” and which, given the chance, they’d like to take for a spin in real life.

More than half of those surveyed (57%) chose the Jetsons’ Flying Car. Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine and The Mean Machine (the purple, rocket-powered car driven by the conniving Dick Dastardly in Wacky Races) got nods from 48% of those surveyed.

The Batmobile (43%), and Home Simpson’s “The Homer” concept car (39%) rounded out the top five.

Of less interest is Lightening McQueen (26%), star of 2006 animation Cars, The Flintmobile (26%), the main transportation of Fred Flintstone and family, and Bumblebee (26%) – a robot superhero at the forefront of the Transformers series.

Arguably, the least iconic car is Ecto-1 from The Real Ghostbusters. Just 13% of those surveyed would describe this car as a dream drive, which is disappointing for transport that is used to bust New York City ghosts and other entities.

