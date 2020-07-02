Fountain Tire thanks truckers with Class-8 sized drive through

A one-of-a-kind coffee shop popped up at Edmonton’s Rosenau Transport in late June.

The Truck-Thru – created by Fountain Tire to show appreciation for the transportation industry’s dedication throughout the Covid-19 crisis – is a drive-through specially designed for tractor trailers.

The unique pop-up shop served free coffee and snacks right to truck drivers’ windows as a way of saying thank-you for their efforts to keep goods and services moving.

“Canada’s transport industry has worked hard these past few months to deliver essential goods across the country,” said Nelson Tonn, vice president sales and mine service at Fountain Tire. “We’re on this road together with commercial and fleet customers across Western Canada and wanted to say thank-you to a longstanding partner that has worked tirelessly during – and before – the pandemic.”

Ken Rosenau, president of Rosenau Transport Ltd. said, “Fountain Tire’s Truck-Thru has been a terrific way to recognize the commitment our drivers make every day. As a company that prides itself on service, it’s important for Rosenau to be aligned with partners who understand our needs, our drivers’ and our customers’ needs.”

The Fountain Tire Truck-Thru was launched in 2018 to recognize how downtime can have a major bearing on a company’s bottom line. It is a lighthearted way to demonstrate that small actions – such as getting a coffee from the convenience of the cab – can have a large impact for transport and delivery vehicles.

The Fountain Tire Truck-Thru will be popping up at locations across Western Canada throughout 2020.

www.commercial.fountaintire.com