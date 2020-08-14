Research reveals affordability of gas around the world

A Polish research company has pegged gasoline prices to wages across North and South America, determining that Canadians can purchase about 3,179 litres of gasoline with the average monthly salary – estimated to be CDN $3,665.

Across the Americas, that is second only to citizens of the U.S. who can purchase some 5,715 litres of gasoline on their average monthly salary (US$3809).

The latest Gasoline Index, calculated annually by Picodi.com, found that in 17 out of 22 American countries, gasoline prices in the first half of the year 2020 were lower than in 2019.

In Canada, the decrease in gasoline prices amounted to 14.7% (4th place). A slightly lower drop was noted in Honduras (−13.5%), the United States (−13.1%), and Guatemala (−13.1%).

Interestingly, in Chile, the prices of gasoline noted a moderate increase (5.3%), and in Argentina gasoline went up by as much as 36.2%.

In the world ranking, top positions are taken by Persian Gulf countries. In Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, you could buy from 5,112 to 8,210 litres of gasoline for the average monthly pay. It is worth noting that Kuwaitis can afford 139 litres less than last year. On the other hand, in 2020 Saudis and Qataris can buy around 4,933 and 1,605 litres more.

You can find the whole report with interactive infographics HERE.