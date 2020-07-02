Think you know the most popular collector call of all time?

Looking for a 1965-1966 Ford Mustang? Join the club!

Insurance company Hagerty has identified that particular vehicle as the most sought-after collectible car of all time. The Markham, Ont.-based insurer of classic and collector cars, has released a fact sheet in advance of “Collector Car Appreciation Day” on July 10.

“During these unprecedented times, driving has transformed from commuting to a source of freedom, escape, and entertainment,” the company points out. “Nothing resonates more with the nostalgia of road trips than classic and collector cars.”

Among the highlights of Hagerty’s research:

Millennials are the fastest-growing demographic of car collectors with a 76% increase in market share over the past five years.

57% of collectible car owners are baby boomers (1946-1965)

The most expensive collectible car is the 1962-1963 Ferrari 250 GTO SI with a Hagerty Price Guide condition 1 value of $66,000,000 as of May 2020

Through the years: the most popular collectible cars over the last five decades include: