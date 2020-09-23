Eye Spy: More adventures with animals

Midas technician Moe LeBlanc in Moncton, N.B., found this picture-perfect bird’s nest under the hood of a 2006 Dodge Ram that came in with a coolant leak. The customer, who drives the truck every day, couldn’t believe it hadn’t been put there as a joke.

Henry Gotkowski, general manager of Eastside Auto Service in Red Deer, Alta., said his gang found enough pinecones to make a dozen wreaths under the hood of this 2007 Ford Freestyle.

Chris and Alex from Bruce’s Auto Service in Stouffville Ont. found about 40 pounds worth of nuts under the hood of this Ford Focus. It came in for no heat at idle. The nuts were jammed into every conceivable spot, including the cooling fan, and air box.

Technician Franco Atanasovic at Papineau Motors in Powerview, Man., rescued a full-grown cat from a 2005 Toyota Camry which came in for an oil change. The customer was very surprised to see his pet brought into the waiting area.

Got an Eye Spy Picture to share? Send a high res image to allan@newcom.ca