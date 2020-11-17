Eye Spy: The hungover O2 sensor

Doug Gritner of Alexis Creek, B.C., was asked to discover the cause of a check-engine light on this 2002 Pontiac Grand Am. The problem wasn’t hard to discover. Someone had draped the O2 sensor over the exhaust pipe. Turns out it was the customer’s husband, who had started the exhaust job but wasn’t sure how to reconnect the sensor. Also a new catalytic converter for an 18-year-old car was not in the budget. So the vehicle was not exactly fixed when it left the driveway!

