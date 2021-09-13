In memoriam: Bob Greenwood, 71

A leader of the automotive aftermarket and a dear friend to many has died.

Bob Greenwood died of a heart attack on Sept. 9 in Surrey, B.C., industry sources have confirmed.

He was the president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre since July 1998, according to his LinkedIn Profile. He has been a coach to countless automotive repair shops and a management consultant to jobbers across the country. He was a highly sought-after speaker at conferences, with his rooms always filled with aftermarket professionals eager to learn. He spoke in a way that captivated his audience and kept them engaged.

Greenwood has also been a long-time respected columnist for CARS and Jobber News magazines. He hosted three seasons of Greenwood’s Garage for AutoServiceWorld, the online portal for the magazines.

His loss has hit the industry hard. AutoServiceWorld has reached out to a number of people across the industry to share their thoughts and memories of Bob. We will compile them for tomorrow.

If there is anything you’d like to share about Greenwood — a funny story, a lasting memory, an impression he left or a comment about his legacy — please email adam@turnkey.media or leave a comment below and we will try to include it in tomorrow’s compilation.

And, of course, as more news about Bob’s sudden passing becomes available, we will share it with you.