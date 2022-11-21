Ideal Supply expands with another acquisition

Wyebridge Machine Limited, run by the MacLennan family in Midland, Ontario, has sold its NAPA franchise to Ideal Supply.

The deal closed on Nov. 4. Ideal Supply announced the acquisition on Nov. 18. Ideal is NAPA’s largest network of franchise stores in Canada, with more than 30 branches throughout southcentral and southwestern Ontario. Its head office is in Listowel.

Wyebridge opened its doors in 1962 with John and Mary MacLennan running operations. The shop stayed in the family with siblings Robert, Ronald, Barry and Anne overseeing the business.

In an announcement from Howie Pruden, Ideal’s vice president and general manager, he noted that “the siblings are quick to credit the success of the business to the great staff they have at the store now and have had over the years.”

He also said the company owes many thanks to its customers who have been loyal to Wyebridge. “Without your business, Wyebridge could not have operated over the years, and they express their pleasure at having been able to serve you,” Pruden said. “We wish them the very best as they transition to the next phase in their lives.”