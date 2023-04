Lordco Auto Parts hosted its annual trade show in Vancouver.

The 33rd edition of the show took place April 3-4 at the Pacific Coliseum and PNE Agridome, both on the grounds of the Pacific National Exhibition.

Thousands of customers packed both stadiums to visit, check out and buy from hundreds of vendors, ranging from software solutions to automotive parts to tools and equipment.

Please check out the photo gallery below and the Instagram highlight reelhighlight reel.

Lordco’s 33rd Annual Trade Show