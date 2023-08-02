Highlights from Automechanika Mexico City 2023

Attendees filled up the Centro Citibanamex convention centre in Mexico City for INA PAACE Automechanika.

The event was held from July 12-14 showing off the latest trends, innovations and education hot topics— from technical to management training —at the Automechanika Academy, Future Forum and other special feature areas.

Learning opportunities highlighted deep dives into critical industry changes, best business practices and new trends.

The show floor showcased innovation and developments in the automotive aftermarket.

While the event itself celebrated 25 years, the Overseas Automotive Council also marked 100 years as a group.

Check out photos from the event below…

INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico City