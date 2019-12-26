GM plant to start aftermarket parts production

GM’s assembly plant in Oshawa, closed down after 65 years of building Chevrolet automobiles, will begin manufacturing parts for discontinued models early in 2020.

The stamping operation will begin production in the first quarter of the year, employing about 300 people, down from the 2,600 it employed previously.

Workers will produce aftermarket parts for vehicles the plant previously made, including the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS sedans. The work could grow to include more models in the coming years.

The plant, which turned out its last vehicle last week, has produced everything from the Chevrolet Bel Air to the Chevrolet Silverado.