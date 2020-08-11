Fix Auto welcomes second Victoria, B.C. location

The owner of the Fix Auto location in Victoria, B.C. has opened a second location nearby.

Ian Franklin says he is excited to expand his operations on Vancouver Island. He has owned and operated the West Shore, Victoria store for the past several years and saw an opportunity to grow.

“As we started to see an increase in business in our first location, it became apparent that we would need to expand in order to meet customer demand,” says Franklin. “The new Millstream-Victoria location is ready for business, serving our community’s collision repair needs while adhering to strict safety protocols.”

Franklin started his career 28 years ago as a ticketed painter. He moved into office management in 2008 and purchased his first auto body shop in 2013. From the start he knew that he wanted to align his business with a brand that shared his competitive drive and would be top of mind for customers.

“From the time I joined the Fix Auto network, I would say that growth differentiates the brand from all others,” says Franklin. “For the past five years, Fix Auto has been advancing the brand in the automotive aftermarket services industry while other groups appear to be just trying to maintain what they have.”

The Fix Auto Millstream-Victoria team prides itself for providing excellent customer service and staying up to date on the latest technologies and tools as the industry evolves. Most of the staff has achieved I-CAR Platinum certification and the shops have received Gold class recognition.

Christopher Peterson, regional vice president for Fix Network Western Canada said the company is excited to welcome Fix Auto Millstream-Victoria to the Fix Auto family.

“Ian Franklin and his team have done a remarkable job with their first location,” he said, “and I’m confident they’ll find success in this new facility.”

