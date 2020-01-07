Auto Service World
News   January 7, 2020   by Allan Janssen

Eye Spy: A customer’s inVENTion

 

No front defrost? No problem!

A customer brought his Pontiac Vibe to Jeremy Bovaird and Jennifer Hebert at Jers’ Garage in City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. to show off his homemade repair to clear his windshield.

“We told him earlier this year he needed a blend door repair for the defrost to work, and he didn’t want to put the money into it,” Jen and Jer said.  “He decided to do this instead.  He was just in for a check engine light.”

They commended the customer on his workmanship and had a good laugh.

 

 

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*