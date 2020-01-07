Eye Spy: A customer’s inVENTion

No front defrost? No problem!

A customer brought his Pontiac Vibe to Jeremy Bovaird and Jennifer Hebert at Jers’ Garage in City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. to show off his homemade repair to clear his windshield.

“We told him earlier this year he needed a blend door repair for the defrost to work, and he didn’t want to put the money into it,” Jen and Jer said. “He decided to do this instead. He was just in for a check engine light.”

They commended the customer on his workmanship and had a good laugh.