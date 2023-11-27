Epicor acquires last mile company

Epico announced it has acquired Elite Extra, a cloud-based last-mile delivery solutions provider.

The deal, it said in an announcement, expands its ability to help customers across the make, move and sell industries simplify last-mile logistics and compete in a hyper-competitive market more effectively.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will complement and strengthen Epicor’s ability to optimize last mile logistics and solve supply chain challenges for customers across Epicor’s vertical industries.

“Getting the right parts and products to the right place at the right time is essential in today’s marketplace. More and more, it’s all about make, move, sell and deliver,” said Epicor’s CEO Steve Murphy. “We are thrilled to welcome Elite EXTRA as part of the Epicor team, adding advanced last-mile delivery capabilities to help our customers simplify, streamline, and strengthen their logistics operations.”

With Elite Extra, Epicor’s automotive aftermarket customers will gain deeper real-time visibility to make more informed routing, dispatch, and inventory decisions. This will help distributors, independent service shops, and dealers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a superior customer experience that builds loyalty and creates a competitive advantage.