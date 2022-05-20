Enhanced Media: Annual Shop Survey, Jobber News, May 2022

Thanks for checking out the enhanced media segment for the May 2022 issue of Jobber News.



Publisher Peter Bulmer and managing editor Adam Malik discuss what they found most interesting from the Annual Shop Survey — a survey of shops on their opinions of working with jobbers.

What stood out to them was the change in how many shops feel the relationship of the counterperson or the jobber as a whole has become less important. At the same time, ordering online has increased. Peter and Adam explore what this may mean going forward.

And to read the full feature, check out the May 2022 issue of Jobber News.