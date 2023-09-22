Denso announces investment in safer, cleaner roads

Automotive supplier Denso announced an investment of 63 billion Euros (CAD$92 million) in research and development over the next 10 years with the goal of zero emissions and zero traffic fatalities.

Denso president and chief operating officer Shinnosuke Hayashi made the announcement at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany. He highlighted the role of the automotive industry as a whole in tackling carbon emissions. He called upon the sector to look for collaborative solutions to make mobility safer and more environmentally friendly.

The investment, he said, will see Denso develop technologies for electrification while also expanding its product portfolio to accommodate the mobility ecosystem’s evolving needs. Global production capacity will ramp up and produce around 12 million inverters per year by 2025. It will further consolidate its expertise within vehicle semiconductor production and thermal management systems. Advancements within these areas will support improved electric vehicle functionality and range, paving the way toward electrification.

“Throughout history, human beings have pulled together to rise to significant challenges. Against one of the biggest challenges humanity has ever faced, it is vital that organizations like Denso collaborate and harmonize with partners across the globe to solve the problems facing our planet,” Hayashi said at the event. We believe mobility has an important role to play within this journey, and wish to lead the industry in the development of new technologies and solutions to achieve safe and high-value mobility and manufacturing. We’re making huge strides in our own manufacturing activities and by doing this, we believe we can empower the entire industry to do the same, to the benefit of society over the medium and long term.”