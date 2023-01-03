Canada tightens up EV transition plan

New regulations proposed towards the end of last year mean that on-in-five of all passenger vehicles sold in Canada need to be electric by 2026.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced the proposal Dec. 21. Furthermore, the mandate will hit 60 per cent by 2030 — up from initial expectations of half. Five years later, all passenger vehicles sold in Canada must be electric.
Manufacturers or importers that don’t meet the baseline could see a phased-in penalty system under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act
For 20 per cent of new vehicles in Canada sold to be electric, some work needs to be done. While zero-emission vehicle sales are picking up, they made up 8.2 per cent of market share up to the third quarter of 2022. The year before, that number was at 5.3 per cent.
Not to mention increased infrastructure and rebates, a trio of automotive industry groups recently called for.
The feds did announce it would invest in 50,000 more EV charging stations across the country, for almost 85,000 federally-funded chargers across Canada by 2027.
Under the regulations, which were formally published a few days ago, the government will track sales by issuing credits for vehicle sales.
Fully electric vehicles — cars and trucks —would get a larger credit than plug-in hybrids under the new government regulations. The government did acknowledge, however, that plug-in hybrids will likely remain in demand in rural and northern areas.
This is ridiculous that the government is pushing EV’s down our throats, not everyone can afford to buy one of these, where is all the electricity going to come from, we will end up like California over loading the grid. We have trouble now when it is a hot summer telling us to cut back on the A/C. This is just a scam by our government to make more tax revenue and push people into public transit and other means of transportation. Well all the members of parliament better give up all their air travel and driving around and get a bicycle.
Who wouldnt want a vehicle you cant go on a family vacation in without an extra few travel days for charging?
Who wouldnt want to drive around with their heat off all winter so they dont lose a significant portion of their range?
Who wouldnt want to plan there life around finding charging stations and budgeting the time to use them?
Theres no denying that EV’s are coming. But the current version of them arent ready for the mainstream yet. We’re having these forced down our throats by people who dont have to worry about these problems, and dont understand the technology.
When will we see an honest study comparing the impact of modern internal combustion engines to the devastating (both environmentally and socially) impacts of the mining required for EV materials in third world countries?
The introduction of the automobile over a century and a quarter ago was considered an environmental breakthrough. These vehicles did not defecate in the streets!
However, the government didn’t ban horses. Free enterprise created better (and cheaper) cars which made the choice easy.
Cold cold Canada is not friendly to batteries and it will take a while for the technology and infrastructure to adapt, if ever in the frozen north.
I’m a petrolhead and a certified technician. My next car will be an electric, when they appear on the used car market at depreciated values. They are so much simpler than gas cars and that appeals to me. But we don’t need BIG government forcing them on us. Let the market flow.