Canadian electric sales soar in Q3

Zero-emission vehicle registrations “picked up dramatically” in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest figures.

The expected surge in EV penetration, meanwhile, has one group urging the aftermarket to prepare.

S&P Global Mobility released third-quarter numbers in November and the stats show Canadians are registering ZEVs at a quickening pace — be it plug-ins, hybrids or battery electric vehicles.

Overall, ZEV volume is up 39 per cent compared to the same time last year. Battery electrics alone are up 56 per cent in volume. Battery electrics finished 2022 with a 6.5 adoption rate of new light vehicle registrations.

The new data show ZEVs account for one out of every 12 new vehicles registered in Canada. Furthermore, ZEV market share increased to 8.4 per cent for 2022, up from 5.3 per cent.

British Columbia continues to lead the country when it comes to the highest rate of electrification adoption. Battery electrics accounted for 14 per cent of all new registrations. Quebec led the way in volume with 35 per cent of overall volume.

It’s those two provinces that place the national average of ZEV registrations at 8.4 per cent — every other province and territory fall below the national average. Ontario is closest at a 6.5 per cent share. That’s an increase of 3.6 percentage points. With volume increasing 105 per cent, Ontario now accounts for 31 per cent of all ZEV registrations in Canada.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said its forecasts show that BEVs specifically will make up almost 8 per cent of vehicles in operation by 2030. Not only is that a “significant portion,” the consultancy noted that the aftermarket will be feeling the impact by then.

“The presence of BEVs on Canadian roads has been increasing steadily but in a highly localized manner,” said Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers. “Given increased vehicle longevity and the continued dominant sales of ICE in many provinces progress will be slow in terms of the VIO profile, but it is important that the aftermarket start transitioning immediately to meet the future needs of consumers.”