By the Numbers: Want to increase customer retention?

5%

The percentage increase in customer retention rate that will yield a 25%-100% increase in profits.

Frederick F. Reichheld, The Loyalty Effect

49

Average age of technician in the United States.

Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey

32%

Percentage of do-it-yourselfers who say online videos are their primary source for learning how to repair their vehicles. In recent years, online videos have displaced repair manuals (27%), mechanics (21%), and family members (18%).

NPD Group

91%

In 2019, the share of global light vehicles powered by Internal combustion engine only.

IHS Markit

48%

By 2035, the predicted share of global light vehicles powered by Internal combustion engine only.

IHS Markit

58%

Percentage of Canadians who say they have told a driver to stop texting or engaging in phone calls while behind the wheel.

Rates.ca

4 TB

The amount of data a Level 3 autonomous vehicle produces internally per day. That includes 20-40MB of data per second from cameras, and 10-70MB per second from Lidar

National Automotive Service Information Task Force

2 million

Number of fully electric vehicles sold globally in 2018. That’s up from just a few thousand in 2010. EV sales are expected to hit 10 million by 2025, 28 million by 2030 and surpass 56 million by 2040, when they will account for 57% of all passenger vehicle sales.

Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF

58%

Percentage of Canadians who say tax credits and subsidies are a major factor in the purchase decision for an electric vehicle. A further 28% consider it a minor factor.

J.D. Power Mobility Confidence Index

1.2

In 2018, the ratio of people per car in Canada. Only the U.S. and New Zealand have lower ratios – both at 1.1 persons per car. By contrast, China has 1.4 billion people and 207.6 million vehicles for a ratio of 6.7 persons per car.

2020 Auto Care Association Fact Book