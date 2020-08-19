By the Numbers: Want to increase customer retention?

Stats that put the North American automotive aftermarket into perspective.
5%
The percentage increase in customer retention rate that will yield a 25%-100% increase in profits.
Frederick F. Reichheld, The Loyalty Effect
49
Average age of technician in the United States.
Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey
32%
Percentage of do-it-yourselfers who say online videos are their primary source for learning how to repair their vehicles. In recent years, online videos have displaced repair manuals (27%), mechanics (21%), and family members (18%).
NPD Group
91%
In 2019, the share of global light vehicles powered by Internal combustion engine only.
IHS Markit
48%
By 2035, the predicted share of global light vehicles powered by Internal combustion engine only.
IHS Markit
58%
Percentage of Canadians who say they have told a driver to stop texting or engaging in phone calls while behind the wheel.
Rates.ca
4 TB
The amount of data a Level 3 autonomous vehicle produces internally per day. That includes 20-40MB of data per second from cameras, and 10-70MB per second from Lidar
National Automotive Service Information Task Force
2 million
Number of fully electric vehicles sold globally in 2018. That’s up from just a few thousand in 2010. EV sales are expected to hit 10 million by 2025, 28 million by 2030 and surpass 56 million by 2040, when they will account for 57% of all passenger vehicle sales.
Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF
58%
Percentage of Canadians who say tax credits and subsidies are a major factor in the purchase decision for an electric vehicle. A further 28% consider it a minor factor.
J.D. Power Mobility Confidence Index
1.2
In 2018, the ratio of people per car in Canada. Only the U.S. and New Zealand have lower ratios – both at 1.1 persons per car. By contrast, China has 1.4 billion people and 207.6 million vehicles for a ratio of 6.7 persons per car.
2020 Auto Care Association Fact Book
