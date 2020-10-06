By the Numbers: Vehicle platforms and battery power

Statistics that put the North American automotive aftermarket into perspective.
14,890
Number of automotive repair and maintenance shops in Canada in 2018. The majority (9,441 shops) had fewer than five employees; 5,442 shops had five to 99 employees. There were seven commercial shops with more than 100 employees.
A Case of Disruption Report, AIA, Jan. 2019
67%
Two-thirds of Canadians have never been in an electric car, and 19% say they know nothing about them. By comparison, 70% Americans have never been in a battery-electric vehicle, and 30% say they know nothing about them.
J.D. Power 2020 Q1 Mobility Confidence Index Study
36%
Percentage of millennials around the world who say hybrids or all-electric vehicles are more appealing to them than gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.
The Millennials and Auto Trends Report, Duff & Phelps
$62 per kilowatt hour
The expected volume-weighted average price for lithium-ion battery packs by 2030. In 2010, the cost was $1,160 per kilowatt-hour.
Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF
8.8 billion miles
Amount of on-road testing (non-simulation testing) required to fully validate L4 and L5 autonomy.
John Waraniak, SEMA VP of vehicle technology
182
Global number of vehicle platforms in 2000 (average volume per platform: 284,000).
IHS Markit
137
Global number of vehicle platforms expected to be in use by 2025 (average volume per platform: 677,000)
IHS Markit
67%
Percentage of Canadian drivers who believe there should be stiffer penalties for distracted driving among novice drivers.
Rates.ca
34.3%
Percentage of U.S. technicians at independent repair shops who are paid flat rate; 34.3% are by the hour; 18.6% are paid a salary; and 12.8% receive some other form of compensation.
Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey
77%
Percentage of U.S. technicians at dealerships who are paid flat rate. Just 13.9% are by the hour; 5.9% are paid a salary; and 3.2% receive some other form of compensation.
Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey
