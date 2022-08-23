Bosch relaunches network program

Amid a labour shortage which is seeing technicians being held back from training and development opportunities, Bosch has relaunched its latest network program.

The Bosch Automotive Service & Maintenance Module program is currently servicing more than 3,000 members. The independent repair shop program expands access to the Bosch repair shop network. It offers complementary benefits with the purchase of $5,000 in Bosch automotive parts annually.

Some of those benefits include discounts to training packages via webinar or in-person, deferred interest on repair financing, discounted access to digital marketing and doubled reward points on “eXtra Loyalty.”

“We wanted to build a network program that would bring opportunity to a greater number of independent shop owners,” said Jack Ogden, module program manager at Bosch. “After carefully listening to the needs of today’s modern shop owner, our network program rolls out tailored Bosch services to new and existing valued members, allowing them to expand their portfolio with the latest in tools and training.”

For training packages, expert-led sessions are offered at discount rates. Members are allowed six months of deferred interest on the Bosch Service credit card. Shop owners receive discounted access to Bosch digital marketing partner, Broadly, which specializes in automated review requests, lead generation, text messaging, contactless payments, and more.

“The beauty of the network program is that Bosch’s valued customers can choose which offers they want to redeem whenever it best serves their business,” Ogden said. “The relaunch of our network program is just the beginning as we continue to build out the benefits and evolve with the needs of our customers.”