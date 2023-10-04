Bestbuy names new leader

Nick Brunet is the new president and chief operating officer of Bestbuy Distributors.

Chairman Doug Wilson, shareholder and owner of Fat Guys Auto Parts in Thunder Bay, made the announcement, adding that Brunet will report directly to the board.

He will be responsible for Bestbuy’s operations and will be the primary contact between the board and the company’s management team. Brunet will play an instrumental role in helping to establish and lead Bestbuy’s future direction. The company’s organization and reporting structure will remain the same following Bruney’s appointment.

Brunet will be based out of Bestbuy’s Mississauga, Ontario, office. He will take over from interim president Gary Thibault, owner of shareholder The Partsman in Oshawa, who has been filling in since the departure of Bill Hay in May following the distributor’s annual gala dinner and warehouse trade event.

Wilson noted Brunet’s broad experience. His previous roles with 3M in Canada, the Middle East and Africa have seen him spend significant time in the automotive aftermarket. By managing companies in those regions, Brunet with a unique blend of experiences, global perspectives and a deep appreciation for the industry, the announcement said.

“Nick’s strong leadership skills and record of accomplishments in managing great companies like 3M and Hilti will be an asset to the Bestbuy management team,” he said.

Brunet will work closely with the chairman and vice chairman roles, along with Thibault, as part of the transition to Bestbuy’s senior management team.

Bestbuy, which is celebrating 70 years this year, recently hosted its Buy & Sell Event in Nashville.