Bestbuy celebrates 70 years

Bestbuy Distributors annual gala dinner and warehouse trade event was marked by the 70th anniversary of the company.

From centrepieces to chair wraps, the milestone was noted and celebrated by shareholder members and vendor partners attendeding the dinner.

It was president Bill Hay’s final dinner as he is retiring at the end of this week.

As usual, Bestbuy presented a cheque to Toronto’s The Hospital for Sick Children (commonly referred to as SickKids) for $15,775. A cause the company has been supporting for 37 years has now received $822,000 from Bestbuy. Dr. Mike Seed, division head of cardiology at SickKids, accepted the cheque.

The company recognized milestone memberships, including:

George Solomon & Sons, Oxdrift, Ontario, 10 years

Fincham Automotive, Toronto, 10 years

Les Pièces G.R., Saint-Georges, Quebec, 25 years

Pièces D’Auto Charron, Laval, QC, 25 years

Distribution Pièces D’Auto Mobus, Chicoutimi, Quebec, 30 years

Raco Auto Supply, St. Catharines, Ontario, 35 years

Heimpel Automotive, Kitchener, Ontario, 55 years

It was announced that Wayne and Patricia Heimpel had sold the business and was retiring. The news was met with sadness to see a long-time friend and colleague leave but the crowd of 250 guests gave a standing ovation in response.

Vendor awards were handed out as well. The Rising Star Award went to Liqui Moly. BBB Industries won the Marketing Partner Award. The Bestbuy Partner Award went to two winners again — Mevotech and Promax. The Cornerstone Award went to Bosch. Dorman Products took home the Horace J. Pratt Vendor of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence in service, sales performance, and support.

The 2023 board of directors was also introduced. Back as chair and chief executive officer is Doug Wilson of Fat Guys Auto Parts. Gary Thibault from The Partsman is vice chair. Treasurer is Scott Anderson of Peterborough Automotive. Tony Racioppo from Fincham Automotive Supplies; John Brunelle of Parts Stop Auto & Industrial, Michael MacPherson from Down East Auto Parts, Rob Dow of Jack Dow Auto Supplies and and Arthur Edwards from Northwest Auto Parts round out the rest of the board.

The Painchaud family, a musical quartet, entertained the audience throughout the night and put on a show to cap off the night.

The following day, vendors set up at Bestbuy’s warehouse in Mississauga for the Warehouse Trade Event. Shareholder members got to see their latest offerings.

