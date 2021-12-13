BCA adds to product line

More than two dozen new product SKUs have been added to BCA Bearings’s aftermarket product line.

NTN, the parent company of BCA, announced 25 new items as part of its December 2021 release. The announcement includes wheel hub assemblies and kits for import and domestic applications.

These new SKUs add coverage for the light and medium-duty work truck fleet segment, including Ford Transit Connect, Ram ProMaster, as well as multiple Sprinter-based models.

Other notable coverage additions include Tesla Model S and X and the seventh generation Chevrolet Corvette. Coverage was also added for the 2020 Ford F-150, a first-to-aftermarket offering from BCA.