BCA adds new wheel hub hardware kits

Adam Malik

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, announced the launch of the BCA Wheel Hub with Hardware Kits product line. This adds 27 new SKUs for popular import and domestic applications and coverage for over 16.3 million vehicles in operation.

These kits include a premium OE-quality wheel bearing that includes the hardware needed to install them. The hardware included varies by SKU and includes hub mounting bolts/studs, axle/CV nuts, axle/CV bolts, axle/CV washers, snap rings/circlips, dust caps, grease seals, and O-rings.

Applicable kits also include access to the BCA Bearings Torque Spec Lookup App, which allows installers to access torque specs and any special torque procedures for the proper installation of these products with a scan of a QR code.

“Adding these new Wheel Hub with Hardware Kits to the BCA product line gives our customers the option of a premium, OE quality wheel hub that includes all of the professional grade hardware needed for a convenient installation,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product development. “Every wheel hub replacement is different, and some jobs require replacement of fasteners and other hardware to ensure a safe and reliable outcome.”

