BBB expands again in Europe

BBB Industries has acquired Budweg Caliper A/S, a supplier of remanufactured brake calipers.

The deal includes all of the Budweg business. It gives BBB its first sustainable manufacturing facility in Europe.

The acquisition is the sixth for the company in Europe since 2019.

For more than 40 years, Budweg has supplied remanufactured brake calipers for the European automotive aftermarket. Based in Odense, Denmark, its products cover more than 98% of the European car parc. It serves Central and Eastern Europe, France, Scandinavia, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

“This acquisition is a key advancement in our continued efforts to expand in Europe and broaden our remanufacturing footprint,” said Duncan Gillis, BBB’s chief executive officer. “Budweg’s sustainable manufacturing operations are a strong complement to our existing operations, and we look forward to welcoming their dedicated and skilled workforce to the BBB team.”

“We are excited to join BBB’s global enterprise,” said Christer Mysling, CEO of Budweg. “To join a leading company like BBB affirms our past achievements. With BBB’s leadership, we are well-positioned to bring added value and new opportunities to our existing and new customer relationships.”